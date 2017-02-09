Admiral: US Navy Top Priority to Deploy Next Generation Strategic Missile Subs

"The top priority for the US Navy is to replace Ohio-class submarines with the next generation Columbia-class," Moran stated on Wednesday. "'Boomers' come first in the submarine world."
Nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) are referred to as 'Boomers."
The Ohio class submarines were developed and designed in the 1960s and 1970s before computer-aided design and electronic visualization technologies became available.
Unlike the Ohio submarines which require a mid-life nuclear fuel core overhaul, the Columbia-class submarines have a fuel core which will not need refurbishment for the 42 year life span of the boat.
