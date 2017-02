© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst US First Lady Melania Trump Appoints Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — First Lady Melania Trump has selected Anna Christina "Rickie" Niceta Lloyd as White House social secretary, according to an official statement.

"First Lady Melania Trump is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd as the White House social secretary," the statement said on Wednesday.

As the White House social secretary, Niceta Lloyd along with the First Lady, will oversee all social events and gatherings, from official state dinners, White House social calendar events, official policy-related events, to the First Lady’s initiatives, the statement noted.