Raytheon Joins US Power Grid Monitoring Firm to Defend Against Hackers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Utilidata, a company that monitors power supply in real time will provide data to Raytheon, which has developed expertise in automated cybersecurity services, the release explained.

"With this alliance, Raytheon will expand our presence in the critical infrastructure market by delivering next-generation, defense-grade cybersecurity capabilities to power utilities," Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services President Dave Wajsgras stated in the release.

Cyberthreats to the electricity system are increasing in sophistication, magnitude and frequency, the US Energy Department warned in its Quadrennial Energy Review issued earlier this week.

A successful attack could undermine critical US defense infrastructure, much of the US economy and place the health and safety of millions of American residents at risk, the Energy Department review said.