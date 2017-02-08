US Senators Introduce Bill Requiring Approval for Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions

Register
08 February 2017
    A bipartisan group of US senators led by Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Ben Cardin introduced a legislation granting Congress a veto right over any decision by President Donald Trump’s administration to lift anti-Russian sanctions.

    The Russia Review Act would require the White House to explain to Congress the reasons behind lifting any of the sanctions imposed on Russia, and would trigger a 120-day review process. The Trump administration would require the consent of both the House and Senate before any of the sanctions could be lifted.

    Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
    Senate's Veto Power on Lifting US Sanctions Proposed by 'Five Most Anti-Russian Senators'
    The initiative is led by Lindsey Graham and Ben Cardin, and supported by John McCain, Marco Rubio, Claire McCaskill, Sherrod Brown.

    On Tuesday, media reported that a group of US senators intended to introduce a legislation allowing a congressional review of a White House request to lift anti-Russian sanctions and giving Congress the veto power in case Trump unilaterally takes such a decision.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, told Sputnik that the US Senate’s veto power on lifting anti-Russia sanctions by the US presidential administration would impede normalization of relations between the two countries. He added that "the authors of this project are five most anti-Russian senators… for whom a a change of the US stance on Russia would have been a personal failure and maybe even a collapse of their carrers."

    During the presidential race, as well as after his victory in the vote on January 20, Trump has repeatedly stressed the necessity to mend ties with Russia and cooperate with Moscow on a number of international issues, including the fight against terrorism.

    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Congress, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Aren't they all funded by Soros? Did anybody vote to get Soros elected?
    • Reply
      NightStalker
      The USA is becoming more of a joke each day. If a nuclear war ensures, these morons need to be denied access to any nuclear shelter. Let's propose a bill that will allow us to undermine the president at any time. Then there is even less of a point of have a president
    • Reply
      avatar
      Walter Wolf
      They need the Reason!!! Go to Crimea, go to Donbass, you will see the reason... if people matter.
    • Reply
      avatar
      mounir.assi
      Mr Putin, knows very well that he can not expect anything positive from Us.
      They are loosing their time Americans, just go with your politics and face Russia, head to head, and the winner is Russia, Mr Putin is not a child, he is the best President ever for his country and for the entire world, the collapse of America is in his hands.
    • Reply
      sapper
      Last I heard was that the sanctions are by and large non-effective!!! Eat your hearts out congress!!!
    • Reply
      Gentle Eagle
      Leave RUSSIA alone and mind your own domestic issues!!!!!!!!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      If the US voter put Trump in power with a obvious strong support for a resumption of a healthy relationships and cooperation with Russia then surely this bill is a complete betrayal of what the voters for the current Government want then this bill is nothing less than a act of betrayal to the American people and the people that have proposed this bill should be classed as traitors to Democracy and the will of the people and be tared and feathered.
    • Reply
      avatar
      questfortruth
      And while all of these war mongering psychopaths are in the same room.....well, you get the idea!
    • Reply
      NightStalkerin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, that is a very good point. They should all be fired. The American people should be able to vote for this crap. Constantly saying best democracy, but only a few elites have the power to do this. Let the American people vote for this crap and see how well that goes. Although, the people are so brainwashed, they will probably agree
    • Reply
      avatar
      dc801in reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, Congress for a very long time has not cared one bit about what the American people want or whats best for the country. The entire system is corrupt. As an American, me and most people I know arent buying the anti Russian propaganda. We want to see the two countries unite to destroy terrorism
    Show new comments (0)

