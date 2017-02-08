US Senators Introduce Bill Requiring Approval for Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions

The Russia Review Act would require the White House to explain to Congress the reasons behind lifting any of the sanctions imposed on Russia, and would trigger a 120-day review process. The Trump administration would require the consent of both the House and Senate before any of the sanctions could be lifted.

The initiative is led by Lindsey Graham and Ben Cardin, and supported by John McCain, Marco Rubio, Claire McCaskill, Sherrod Brown.

On Tuesday, media reported that a group of US senators intended to introduce a legislation allowing a congressional review of a White House request to lift anti-Russian sanctions and giving Congress the veto power in case Trump unilaterally takes such a decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, told Sputnik that the US Senate’s veto power on lifting anti-Russia sanctions by the US presidential administration would impede normalization of relations between the two countries. He added that "the authors of this project are five most anti-Russian senators… for whom a a change of the US stance on Russia would have been a personal failure and maybe even a collapse of their carrers."

During the presidential race, as well as after his victory in the vote on January 20, Trump has repeatedly stressed the necessity to mend ties with Russia and cooperate with Moscow on a number of international issues, including the fight against terrorism.