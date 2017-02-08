Americans Divided Over Trump's Presidency After Two Weeks in Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Forty-seven percent of US voters approve of Trump’s handling of his new job as president while 46 percent disapprove, according to the poll results.

The poll also revealed that 55 percent of voters either strongly approve or approve of Trump’s executive order on temporarily restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries as well as refugees.

In addition, along party lines, the poll also found 82 percent of Republicans support Trump's executive order on immigration while 65 percent of Democrats opposing it.

The poll was conducted February 2-4 and included 2,070 registered voters.

Trump’s executive order, titled 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,’ bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. Besides, all refugees are prohibited from entry for 120 days and Syrian asylum-seekers are barred indefinitely.