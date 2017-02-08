Americans Divided Over Trump's Presidency After Two Weeks in Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Forty-seven percent of US voters approve of Trump’s handling of his new job as president while 46 percent disapprove, according to the poll results.
In addition, along party lines, the poll also found 82 percent of Republicans support Trump's executive order on immigration while 65 percent of Democrats opposing it.
The poll was conducted February 2-4 and included 2,070 registered voters.
Trump’s executive order, titled 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,’ bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. Besides, all refugees are prohibited from entry for 120 days and Syrian asylum-seekers are barred indefinitely.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete With that media, which is controlled by" certain people", president Trump is being attacked every day. Worse is that these certain people also have several republican figures on their payroll, which openly obstruct Trump. So Trump has to drain the swamp asap, starting with taking on those "elite" who own the media and many politicians, not only in the US, but all over the west. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And that, if true, is a very good thing.
md74
newdays
Change means about half are frantic and about half are ready.
Change in an individual or a nation results in change to each involved with.
Change is a good thing, It is the surely of life.
For too long the US has ignored itself while ingratiating in affairs not theirs.
To quote an old tv western: There is a New Sheriff in Dodge City.
Trump is draining the swamp faster than any thought and yet draining takes time and involves more than people. It involves removing the noose of political infrastructure.