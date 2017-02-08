Wall on US Border With Mexico 'Getting Designed Right Now' - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 25, Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding up the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering on his signature campaign pledge.

"The wall is getting designed right now," Trump stated at Major Cities Police Chiefs Association conference. "We will have a wall and it will be a great wall."

Republican congressional leaders have said they are willing to work with Trump on coming up with the funds needed to start the construction of the wall as soon as possible.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly stated Mexico would pay for the border wall.

The Mexican government has said it would not pay for the border wall.