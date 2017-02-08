Trump Likely to Approve Arms Sales to MidEast Allies Blocked by Obama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper, citing a US official involved in the deal, an approximately $300-million package for precision-guided missile technology for Saudi Arabia and a multibillion-dollar F-16 fighter jets deal for Bahrain are on the agenda for consideration by US President Donald Trump's administration.
The White House refused to comment on the plans, according to the newspaper.
The United Nations estimates that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed or wounded since Saudi Arabia began military operations against Houthi rebel fighters in Yemen. The airstrikes are being conducted at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He will do as ISRAEL ORDERS. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete On the one end Trump wants to exterminate radical Islamic terror, but on the other hand he wants to sell arms to the sponsors of radical Islamic terror? Does he not see this obvious detail? Who will tell him please? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I hope this proves wrong.
cast235
md74
JOHN CHUCKMAN
The House of Saud is an enemy of democracy, rights, and peace.