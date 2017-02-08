Register
08 February 2017
    Trump Likely to Approve Arms Sales to MidEast Allies Blocked by Obama

    US
    The new US administration is likely to approve major arms sale deals for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, which were blocked in the late months of Barack Obama's presidency, the Washington Times newspaper reported citing official sources.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper, citing a US official involved in the deal, an approximately $300-million package for precision-guided missile technology for Saudi Arabia and a multibillion-dollar F-16 fighter jets deal for Bahrain are on the agenda for consideration by US President Donald Trump's administration.

    People inspect the aftermath of a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016
    US Halts Weapons Sales to Saudis Over Growing Body Count in Yemen Conflict
    The potential deals have been criticized by the human right groups and some lawmakers for fueling the Riyadh’s military campaign in Yemen, but the congressional sources told the newspaper that Trump administration would easily keep up with the resistance on Capitol Hill.

    The White House refused to comment on the plans, according to the newspaper.

    The United Nations estimates that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed or wounded since Saudi Arabia began military operations against Houthi rebel fighters in Yemen. The airstrikes are being conducted at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

    US Yemen Raid Targeted Leader of al-Qaeda Branch in Arabian Peninsula
    Yemen: Collusion, Complicity and War Crimes
    US Missile Destroyer Sails Off Coast of Yemen Amid Rising Tensions With Iran
    Ex-NSC Spokesman Refutes Claim That Obama Administration OKed US Raid in Yemen
    Tags:
    arms sales, Donald Trump, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, United States
      cast235
      He will do as ISRAEL ORDERS.
      md74
      On the one end Trump wants to exterminate radical Islamic terror, but on the other hand he wants to sell arms to the sponsors of radical Islamic terror? Does he not see this obvious detail? Who will tell him please?
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      I hope this proves wrong.

      The House of Saud is an enemy of democracy, rights, and peace.
