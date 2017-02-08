US Will Never Be Safe Without Executive Order on Immigrats - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump’s executive order, titled 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,’ bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. Besides, all refugees are prohibited from entry for 120 days and Syrian asylum-seekers are barred indefinitely.

If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

​On Friday, US District Judge James Robart ordered a temporary nationwide halt to the entry ban, siding with the states of Washington and Minnesota that challenged the US federal government over the immigration policy they considered discriminatory and unconstitutional.