Russia-US Thaw at Risk if Senate Gets Veto Power on Lifting Russia Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, media reported that a group of US senators intended to introduce a legislation allowing a congressional review of a White House request to lift anti-Russian sanctions and giving Congress the veto power in case US President Donald Trump unilaterally takes such a decision.

According to CNN, the Russia Review Act would urge the Trump administration to submit to Congress a detailed report, explaining the reasons for sanctions lifting. It would also introduce a 120-day review period, granting the Congress final approval authority.

The initiative is led by Lindsey Graham and Ben Cardin, and supported by John McCain, Marco Rubio, Claire McCaskill, Sherrod Brown.

"Another line of red flags around the US administration headed by Donald Trump would not add anything positive to the deplorable state of Russia-US relations. It will complicate their further normalization which we, of course, expect and rely on," Kosachev said.

During the presidential race, as well as after his victory in the vote on January 20, Trump has repeatedly stressed the necessity to mend ties with Russia and cooperate with Moscow on a number of international issues, including the fight against terrorism.