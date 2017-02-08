Trump: Democratic Party Obstructing Formation of New US Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Democratic Party is hampering the formation of the new government, whose slow assembly is "a disgrace," according to US President Donald Trump.

It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

​According to the media reports, US Senate Democrats are planning an overnight debate in protest of Jeff Sessions' final Attorney General confirmation hearing this week.

On Tuesday, Betsy DeVos was confirmed by US Senate as secretary of education despite Democrats' attempts to block the nomination.