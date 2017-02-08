Trump: Democratic Party Obstructing Formation of New US Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Democratic Party is hampering the formation of the new government, whose slow assembly is "a disgrace," according to US President Donald Trump.
It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
According to the media reports, US Senate Democrats are planning an overnight debate in protest of Jeff Sessions' final Attorney General confirmation hearing this week.
On Tuesday, Betsy DeVos was confirmed by US Senate as secretary of education despite Democrats' attempts to block the nomination.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete In the old days of unbiased media it would have been splashed liberally across the media regarding obtuse undemocratic fascism stopping Government from being formed to ruin Trumps start and especially his bold first 100 days plan. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Democrats are JERKS!!
ivanwa88
Democrat party would be in absolute chaos with sackings legal actions and retirements if the media was still supporting democracy.
jas