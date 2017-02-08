Pence Backs ‘Right to Try’ Activists Seeking New Drugs for Terminally Ill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Vice President Mike Pence met with activists seeking to get the US Congress to allow doctors to prescribe experimental drugs more easily to the terminally ill, the White House said in a press release.

“Vice President Mike Pence today met with Right to Try families to encourage them to continue their efforts and discuss the importance of pending legislation before the Congress,” the release stated on Tuesday.

Right to Try legislation would allow doctors to prescribe to terminally ill patients medicines that have only made it through the first of three approval phases at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the release explained.

During the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump and Pence both voiced their strong support for enacting Right to Try legislation at the federal level, the release added.