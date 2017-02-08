Mike Pence, Elon Musk Set to Talk on Wednesday

© AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu Elon Musk to Object to Trump's Travel Ban in Business Advisory Council Meeting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a phone conversation Wednesday with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who earlier this week signed onto a legal brief protesting President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

“In the afternoon [on Wednesday], the Vice President will participate in a phone call with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk,” the White House press schedule revealed on Tuesday.

On Monday, US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX and electric car producer Tesla Motors joined nearly 100 other major technology companies in filing a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's executive order that bans travellers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, media reported.