Mike Pence, Elon Musk Set to Talk on Wednesday

“In the afternoon [on Wednesday], the Vice President will participate in a phone call with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk,” the White House press schedule revealed on Tuesday.
On Monday, US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX and electric car producer Tesla Motors joined nearly 100 other major technology companies in filing a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's executive order that bans travellers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, media reported.
