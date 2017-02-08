Register
06:50 GMT +308 February 2017
    Opposition fighters belonging to Jaish al-Islam (Islam Army), the foremost rebel group in Damascus province who fiercely oppose to both the regime and the Islamic State group, check their ammunition belts in Tal al-Aswan in the area of the eastern Ghouta rebel bastion east of the Syrian capital, Damascus, during clashes with government forces on February 9, 2016.

    Senator Cardin: US Procedures for Vetting Syrian Rebels Imperfect

    Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Ben Cardin says that the US military does have procedures in place for vetting Syrian opposition forces before arming them but they are not perfect.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — The US military does have procedures in place for vetting Syrian opposition forces before arming them but they are not perfect, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Ben Cardin told Sputnik.

    "We are already providing support for [Syrian] rebels," Cardin said on Tuesday. "We’ve gone through in a classified settings ways that we vet this, so there are procedures in place. Are they perfect? No. Do we have challenges in Syria that are very difficult? The answer is yes."

    Cardin said the United States has methods to prevent weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

    In December, US President Barack Obama waived legal restrictions on providing defense-related articles to foreign forces in Syria. The Department of Defense claimed Obama’s move was meant to support the coalition in the offensive on Raqqa.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) could fall into the hands of terrorists in the wake of Obama’s decision to ease limits on military support in Syria.

