Tillerson, Canadian Foreign Minister to Meet Wednesday at US State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland at the Department of State on Wednesday.

“Secretary Tillerson meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, at the Department of State [on Wednesday],” the department’s public schedule revealed on Tuesday.

On Monday, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan agreed at a meeting in the Pentagon to boost their strategic cooperation to protect the North American continent, the Department of Defense announced.