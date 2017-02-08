Register
03:48 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington US, January 30, 2017.

    Trump’s Deregulation Executive Order Could Spell Economic Disaster for US

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    0 52 0 0

    US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that seriously weakens bank regulations and could possibly set the country up for a future financial crisis. Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear speaks with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey about the executive order and how it could serve as a $100-billion gift to bankers.

    On Monday the Wall Street Journal reported that, "The six biggest US banks could potentially return more than $100 billion in capital to investors over time through dividends and share buybacks if the Trump administration succeeds in a push to loosen bank regulations."

    ​Sankey said, "It’s a big payday, a huge one. Essentially what it is, is the Trump administration would start rolling back a lot of the regulations that currently require banks to have pretty strict minimum-capital requirements. So, the banks have to have cash on hand, in the event of some kind of catastrophic financial meltdown, like in 2008."

    The financial analyst detailed, "Since then [2008] banks have to undergo financial ‘fitness’ tests and keep this cash on hand, and banks hate doing that. They don’t want to keep this money on hand, they don’t want to keep it in a bank account, and if these financial regulations are rolled back, what it means is, that the shareholders will get a huge payout at the expense of the overall health of the financial system."

    Loud & Clear Host Brian Becker highlighted an article written for The Intercept by David Dayen claiming that Trump’s deregulation could have a devastating impact on the future of American workers.

    The Intercept article reads, in part, "To break into the 401(k) market — especially with financial products that are high-risk, high-cost, and often make their money from ripping established companies apart and selling the pieces — private equity funds would need a lot of help from the advisers who guide ordinary investors in the process. And that would require the ability to offer those advisers considerable perks and kickbacks." 

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Judge Who Halted Trump Immigration Executive Order 'Went Rogue'

    Becker described this activity as "looting on a grand scale."

    "Absolutely," Sankey responded,  "Especially in regards to pensions and retirement funds, these things were created so that workers would have something to retire on…so they didn’t invest in particularly complex or risky investments, they invested in stable investments that gave a guaranteed margin of growth. It wasn’t huge, but it was enough to keep growing, and it was enough that the funds themselves wouldn’t suddenly be wiped out because of some sort of economic swing."

    Becker noted the irony of Trump’s claim to clean up the influence of banking on politics through the use of his “Drain the Swamp” sentiment, when so many members of his administration have direct ties to Goldman Sachs and many other financial institutions.

    "You notice the name Goldman Sachs keep popping up and that’s absolutely the case," Sankey said, "The Secretary of the Treasury during the Obama administration, who bailed out the banks was, at one point, the CEO of Goldman Sachs. And so they have tremendous access to presidential administrations, whether it’s Democrat or Republican, and they absolutely will continue to, as this administration seems to really have no significant change in that way, whatsoever."

    Related:

    Soros Teams Up With Attorneys Challenging Trump Immigration Order
    Over 15 State Attorney Generals File Amicus Brief Against Trump Travel Ban
    Tesla, SpaceX Join 97 Tech Giants in Opposing Trump Travel Ban
    Anti-Trump Protest Blocks Ambulance Carrying Critical Patient
    Trump Says Does Not Know What's Happening in Ukraine, Needs More Information
    Tags:
    economic collapse, deregulation, Executive Order, Goldman Sachs, White House, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok