WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The poll also revealed a whopping split of 39 percent between Democratic and Republican voters, with 50 percent of Republicans expressing confidence in the new Congress compared with just 11 percent approval among Democrats, a press release explaining the poll noted on Tuesday.

"The installment of a Republican in the White House is likely giving Republicans newfound confidence that the GOP-[Republican] led Congress will be effective in the ways they want it to be," the release stated.

A similar surge in congressional popularity occurred following the 2009 inauguration of former President Barack Obama, albeit with moods of Democrats and Republicans reversed.