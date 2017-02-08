Register
02:17 GMT +308 February 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.

    Legal Battle: Federal Court Wades Into Trump’s Immigration Ban

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Critics and protesters have derided US President Donald Trump’s extreme vetting of foreign nationals from seven predominantly-Muslim countries, additionally suspending entry for 90 days, but Trump sees his temporary executive order as essential to national security.

    The US Justice Department filed a brief with the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the ban is a “lawful exercise” of executive powers. On Monday, the court said 30-minute oral arguments for both sides were scheduled for Tuesday evening. “We’re going to see what happens,” Trump said Tuesday, adding, “we’re well-represented.” When asked if the lawsuit could go to the Supreme Court, Trump said that it could.

    Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
    © AFP 2016/ Joshua LOTT
    US Justice Department Moves To Reinstate Travel Ban

    A judge appointed by President George W. Bush has temporarily overturned the executive order. The entry of people from Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Iran would be “detrimental” over the course of the next 90 days, according to Trump’s executive action.

    One fact that has received less media attention is that the order states that the 90-day suspension of new entries is meant to act as a tool to reevaluate current refugee-acceptance programs. The executive order does not state that immigrants from the above-mentioned nations are permanently banned.

    Trump reiterated that the ban was essential to national security on Tuesday, before expressing surprise that the order was facing significant legal hurdles. “If you remember, ISIS said ‘we are going to infiltrate the United States and other countries through the migration,’” the President said. “And then we’re not allowed to be tough on the people that are coming in? Explain that one to me,” he said.

    “Some things are law, and I’m all in favor of that. Some things are common sense. This is common sense,” Trump added. 

