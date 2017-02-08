Register
02:17 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Former Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. speaks at Rastrelli's Tuscany Special Events Center in Clinton, Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015.

    Rubio: Arming Syrian Rebels Now More Difficult

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    222404

    US Senator and former presidential hopeful Marco Rubio claims that the growing influence of foreign Islamic radicals inside Syria has made arming the rebels a more difficult and less productive option for the United States now than it was at the beginning of the conflict.

    US fighter jets in Syria
    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    US Backs Turkish Support for Anti-Assad Rebels in Syria Fighting Daesh
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — The growing influence of foreign Islamic radicals inside Syria has made arming the rebels a more difficult and less productive option for the United States now than it was at the beginning of the conflict, US Senator and former presidential hopeful Marco Rubio told Sputnik.

    "It’s a much more difficult proposition now… we [the United States] didn't empower the right people,” Rubio said on Tuesday when asked if he supported arming opposition forces inside Syria. “They were killed and wiped out, and its the radical elements who grew in influence and ability.”

    Rubio claimed that there was a time when the strategy to arm the Syrian rebels might have been a lot more productive than it is now and while there are still elements on the ground the United States could work with, “they are smaller and they are less equipped and less capable than we wish they would’ve been at this stage in the process.”

    "I warned at the outset of that conflict that at that time there were Syrians there that we could have empowered, but if we didn't than the best equipped most effective groups on the ground would become these foreign Islamic radicals that have flowed into Syria and that's exactly how it played out, so it’s harder,” Rubio explained.

    In December, US President Barack Obama waived legal restrictions on providing defense-related articles to foreign forces in Syria. The Department of Defense claimed Obama’s move was meant to support the coalition in the offensive on Raqqa.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) could fall into the hands of terrorists in the wake of Obama’s decision to ease limits on military support in Syria.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad claimed Obama’s order provided political legitimacy to providing militants weapons, many of which have fallen into the hands of terrorist groups like the al-Nusra Front and Daesh.

    Rubio was a top candidate in the 2016 US Republican presidential primary race.

    Related:

    Watch US Journalist Demolish Mainstream Narrative on Syrian 'Moderate Rebels'
    US-Backed 'Moderate' Rebels 'Turn to Terrorists in Fear of Abandonment by Trump'
    US, Saudi Ammunition Bound for Syrian Moderate Opposition Ends Up in Daesh Hands
    Tags:
    Marco Rubio, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      Marco Polio rehearsing to take over from John McQueen in the Fake News division
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Postponed Apology
    Postponed Apology
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok