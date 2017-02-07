US Sheriffs Offering Trump Full Backing of Immigration Policies

© REUTERS/ Tom Mihalek Trump Backs Concept of Bill Aimed at Slashing Legal Immigration to US by Half

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US county sheriffs announced in a meeting with President Donald Trump their support for his executive actions on immigration and border security, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The sheriffs thanked the President for what they described as ‘unprecedented support for law enforcement,’ and offered their full backing of his border security and immigration policies," Spicer stated.

The sheriffs presented Trump with a letter on behalf of the National Sheriff's Association, which commended the president for taking significant steps to enhance public safety, Spicer added.

During the meeting, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to work closely with police departments across the United States and assured them his administration would make every effort to stop crime as well as strengthen the bond between local, state and federal security agencies, Spicer concluded.