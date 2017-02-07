US Army May Reach Decision on Dakota Access Pipeline Easement This Week

© AFP 2016/ Robyn BECK White House Hints at Trump Wanting to Complete Dakota Access Pipeline

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Department of Justice attorney Matt Marinelli said on behalf of the Army Corps that a decision “may occur by the end of the week,” ABC News said on Monday.

If the easement is granted, construction on the nearly 1,200 mile pipeline would resume. In December, the US Army Corps of Engineers decided to halt final-stage construction of the pipeline because of environmental concerns.

On January 24, Trump signed an executive order to advance construction of the Dakota Access pipeline including the Keystone XL pipeline. Trump also authorized the expedition of environmental reviews for high priority projects and signed an executive order that requires the use of American steel for US pipelines.

The nearly 1,200-mile Dakota Access pipeline is intended to transport domestically produced light crude oil from North Dakota through the states of South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.