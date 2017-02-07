US Senators Roll Out Bipartisan Resolution Reaffirming US-Australia Alliance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Tonight the senator from Maryland, senator Cardin and I and a bipartisan group of United States senators have introduced a resolution reaffirming the strong alliance between the United States and Australia," Alexander said on Monday.
Alexander noted that he was not fully aware of what happened during the call between Trump and Turnbull. However, the senator expressed confidence that people of the United States "do not have better friends than people of Australia."
In November, former US President Barack Obama and Turnbull concluded a deal to welcome refugees, currently detained in Australian offshore detention camps on the Manus Island in Papua New Guinea and Nauru in the South Pacific, facilitated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
The Australian processing facilities reportedly hold over 1,200 migrants.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete To be straight up, the US and ALL its cohorts can all go and F_CK themselfs!!! If they are not busy trying to scam the country with its TPP, they are busy manipulating us into there next wars!!! This so called alliance is nothing and has always been nothing but B/S. Australia is nothing but a stepping stone for there bases. As far as the asylum seekers, hell yes the septic US should take them all seeing they were APPARENTLY running away from THEIR wars. I personally would like to see Trump pull out there bases and stop there B/S manipulation of our country like we are one of there states. We have enough parasites in Canberra doing enough of that!!!
Capt'nSkippy !!!