US Senators Roll Out Bipartisan Resolution Reaffirming US-Australia Alliance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Tonight the senator from Maryland, senator Cardin and I and a bipartisan group of United States senators have introduced a resolution reaffirming the strong alliance between the United States and Australia," Alexander said on Monday.

The resolution comes days after US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, which went poorly. The talk, according to media reports, was ended abruptly by the US president, mainly due to the discussion of the refugee resettlement deal.

Alexander noted that he was not fully aware of what happened during the call between Trump and Turnbull. However, the senator expressed confidence that people of the United States "do not have better friends than people of Australia."

In November, former US President Barack Obama and Turnbull concluded a deal to welcome refugees, currently detained in Australian offshore detention camps on the Manus Island in Papua New Guinea and Nauru in the South Pacific, facilitated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Australian processing facilities reportedly hold over 1,200 migrants.