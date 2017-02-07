Trump Says Does Not Know What's Happening in Ukraine, Needs More Information

© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin OSCE SMM Second-in-Command Says Banned Weaponry Used Near Mariupol in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he does not know what is happening in Ukraine in regard to the unrest in the country's east and needs to find out more information.

"We don't really know exactly what that [stepped up violence] is, their pro-[Russian] forces, we don't know if they're uncontrollable, are they uncontrolled, that happens also. We're going to find out, I wouldn't be surprised, but we'll see," Trump told Fox News in an interview aired on Monday.