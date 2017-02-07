Bernie Sanders the Fashion Icon, Spoofed in Balenciaga’s New Collection

For the luxury designer's Fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week collection, the menswear models were draped in clothing inspired by the popular candidate’s logo and attire. The red, white, and blue signature ‘Bernie’ logo was spoofed for the collection, updated to say “Balenciaga.”

“Demna Gvasalia’s runway looks read Balenciaga in Sanders’s signature font with three wavy lines underneath,” Vogue reported. “To the fashion set the inspiration was obvious.”

Outfits included a t-shirt emblazoned with the logo over a blue plaid shirt and khakis, a blue bomber jacket featuring the logo, and a wide blue wrap with an extra large logo over a loose trench coat and an untucked shirt and tie.

Bomber jackets from Balenciaga average just over $1,400, making them pretty out of reach to the 99 percent that Sanders represents.

“I think that of my many attributes, being a great dresser or fashion maven is not one of them,” Sanders told Jake Tapper, when asked about the collection.

“Well, apparently there is a designer out there who begs to differ,” Tapper responded to the amused Senator.

Vogue has also responded to Sanders’ comment, arguing, ““Don’t slight yourself, Bernie; if we know anything, fashion folks will be lining up to buy those Balenciaga pieces in droves.