Register
03:32 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders

    Bernie Sanders the Fashion Icon, Spoofed in Balenciaga’s New Collection

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    1123 0 0

    For your daily dose of intense irony, French fashion house Balenciaga, whose t-shirts alone range from $350 to $550, has debuted a collection inspired by Senator Bernie Sanders -- the Democratic Socialist champion of income equality.

    For the luxury designer's Fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week collection, the menswear models were draped in clothing inspired by the popular candidate’s logo and attire. The red, white, and blue signature ‘Bernie’ logo was spoofed for the collection, updated to say “Balenciaga.”

    “Demna Gvasalia’s runway looks read Balenciaga in Sanders’s signature font with three wavy lines underneath,” Vogue reported. “To the fashion set the inspiration was obvious.”

    A model displays an Autumn/Winter design by Juana Martin at Madrid's Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain
    © AP Photo/ Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    On the Catwalk: New York Fashion Week Meets Police Brutality
    Outfits included a t-shirt emblazoned with the logo over a blue plaid shirt and khakis, a blue bomber jacket featuring the logo, and a wide blue wrap with an extra large logo over a loose trench coat and an untucked shirt and tie.

    Bomber jackets from Balenciaga average just over $1,400, making them pretty out of reach to the 99 percent that Sanders represents.

    “I think that of my many attributes, being a great dresser or fashion maven is not one of them,” Sanders told Jake Tapper, when asked about the collection.

    “Well, apparently there is a designer out there who begs to differ,” Tapper responded to the amused Senator.

    Vogue has also responded to Sanders’ comment, arguing, ““Don’t slight yourself, Bernie; if we know anything, fashion folks will be lining up to buy those Balenciaga pieces in droves.

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders CNN Townhall... Holds Trump's Feet to the Fire!
    Bernie Sanders Demands Investigation of Big Pharma Pushing Opioid Drugs
    Bernie Sanders Claims Trump Saved Carrier Jobs by Giving Tax, Regulatory Favors
    Bernie Sanders Says Court Decision on Overtime-Pay Rule 'Disastrous' for Workers
    Bernie Sanders Pledges to Hold Trump Liable for Promises to US Working Class
    Tags:
    Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga, Bernie Sanders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      "Well, apparently there is a designer out there who begs to differ."
      Softball emperor finally dealing out the rough treatment???
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok