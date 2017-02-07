US Strategic Command Launches 2017 Exercise Global Lightning

"The Global Lightning 2017 scenario incorporates a variety of strategic threats to our nation," the release stated on Monday. "All US STRATCOM mission areas will be exercised to ensure the command is ready to provide capabilities to combatant commanders around the globe."
The release offered few details of the exercise that is to begin on Tuesday. However, STRATCOM is responsible for coordinating strategic deterrence; space operations; cyberspace operations; joint electronic warfare; missile defense and intelligence activities throughout the US military.
