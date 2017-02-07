US Strategic Command Launches 2017 Exercise Global Lightning

© AFP 2016/ STR US Destroyer Heading to Romanian Black Sea Port Amid NATO-Ukraine Drills

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nine unified US combatant commands will participate in the annual Global Lightening drills beginning on Tuesday to practice deterrence and detection of enemy attacks in cyber space and from outer space against the United States and its allies, US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) announced in a press release.

"The Global Lightning 2017 scenario incorporates a variety of strategic threats to our nation," the release stated on Monday. "All US STRATCOM mission areas will be exercised to ensure the command is ready to provide capabilities to combatant commanders around the globe."

The release offered few details of the exercise that is to begin on Tuesday. However, STRATCOM is responsible for coordinating strategic deterrence; space operations; cyberspace operations; joint electronic warfare; missile defense and intelligence activities throughout the US military.