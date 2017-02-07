Tesla, SpaceX Join 97 Tech Giants in Opposing Trump Travel Ban

© AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley Over 15 State Attorney Generals File Amicus Brief Against Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, a total of 97 US tech companies, including Apple and Google, filed a brief as amicus curiae (friends of the court) against the travel ban on citizens of seven countries imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Tesla and SpaceX, both led by Elon Musk, signed the amicus brief filed as a part of a lawsuit brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota against Trump's travel ban, The Business Insider reported.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer, however, told reporters on Monday that the Trump administration was not going to rethink or withdraw its executive action.

On Friday, US District Judge James Robart ordered a temporary nationwide halt to the entry ban, siding with the states of Washington and Minnesota that challenged the federal government over the immigration policy they considered discriminatory, and thus unconstitutional.