Tesla, SpaceX Join 97 Tech Giants in Opposing Trump Travel Ban

Tesla and SpaceX, both led by Elon Musk, signed the amicus brief filed as a part of a lawsuit brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota against Trump's travel ban, The Business Insider reported.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer, however, told reporters on Monday that the Trump administration was not going to rethink or withdraw its executive action.
On Friday, US District Judge James Robart ordered a temporary nationwide halt to the entry ban, siding with the states of Washington and Minnesota that challenged the federal government over the immigration policy they considered discriminatory, and thus unconstitutional.
