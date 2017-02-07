Register
02:00 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    ‘Space Capsule’ Found Along Arizona Road

    ‘Space Capsule’ Found Along Arizona Highway

    © Arizona Department of Public Safety
    US
    Get short URL
    0 31740

    A large object appearing to be a space capsule marked with “United States” caused a commotion along an Arizona interstate on Monday.

    The metal drum with an attached parachute appeared so realistic that even a former NASA engineer reported it. Others called 9-1-1 to report what appeared to be an extraterrestrial delivery. 

    It turned out however, that the remarkable sight was a piece of installation art made from an old cement mixer and a vintage parachute.

    “It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning,” the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) tweeted, along with a photo.

    The department confirmed that they had sent someone to investigate.

    Giant Fireball Lights Up the Sky Over Parts of US Midwest (VIDEO)
    LislePolice Department Handout
    Giant Fireball Lights Up the Sky Over Parts of US Midwest (VIDEO)
    “Upon inspection, troopers found that someone had placed the tumbler assembly from a cement truck in a field,” DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr wrote in an email to AZ Family. “They attached a parachute and painted the tumbler to look like a space capsule. It is not known who the artist is.”

    The artist, it turns out, is Jack Millard, 53, of Scottsdale. He was driving from Phoenix to Tucson for a Gem and Mineral Show when he spotted the abandoned mixer in a field off the interstate and decided to liven it up.

    "I think it’s going to be known as the 'Casa Grande Capsule,' " Millard told AZ Central. "The cement mixer was abandoned there for 30 years just rusting in the field," he added.

    Before painting it, he reached out to the owners to get approval. Skeptical at first, the owners came around. "I think they were tickled by the idea," he said.

    "I just get these impulses to create," he said.  "It’s a glorified yard ornament."

    Related:

    UFO Hunters: NASA Footage Shows Alien Spaceship ‘Sucking’ Sun’s Energy (VIDEO)
    Alien Spaceship? Probably Not: CIA Admits it’s Behind (Most) UFO Sightings
    Successful first flight for Virgin Galactic's tourist spaceship
    Arizona UFO Sighting Theories Reignited After Mystery Lights Appear
    Eyewitness: Houston UFO A Shapeshifter (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Casa Grande Capsule, UFO, Art, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Jack Millard, Casa Grande, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok