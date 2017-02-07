Over 15 State Attorney Generals File Amicus Brief Against Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A group of 16 US Attorneys General have filed a friend of the court brief, or amicus brief, in opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily blocking travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

"This filing is about keeping our communities safe, protecting our economy, and upholding the rule of law," Shapiro wrote in the statement on Monday. "Pennsylvania was founded on the promise of liberty and we’re proud to help lead this effort in support of Washington state’s lawsuit."