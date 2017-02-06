Register
    Democrats Urge US Senate Leaders to Keep Natural Gas Waste Prevention Rule

    US
    Group of Democratic senators called on the US Senate to oppose the repeal of the Natural Gas Waste Prevention Rule, according to an open letter.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lawmakers in the US Senate should oppose the repeal of the Natural Gas Waste Prevention Rule, a group of Democratic senators wrote in a letter to US Senate leaders on Monday.

    "[D]ismantling the rule is a shortsighted and overly aggressive approach that would waste hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer-owned natural gas resources each year — particularly New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming — risk public health, enrich entrenched corporations and yet stifle new industry growth," the letter said.

    On Friday, the US House of Representatives approved a resolution to undo the rule, which was passed as a part of former President Barack Obama's climate action plan. The rule was intended to protect the environment from wasteful release of chemicals from oil and gas operations on US federal and tribal lands.

    Republicans in the US Senate are now trying to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) process to wipe out the regulation completely.

    The Democratic senators argued that the CRA is an "improper and radical" strategy to deal with particular issues regarding the regulation.

    The rule could help to save nearly $330 million per year by limiting the waste of natural gas produced on public and Indian lands, the Democratic senators alleged.

    The US Interior Department announced the rule, initially named the Methane and Waste Prevention Rule, in November of 2016.

    Tags:
    Natural Gas Waste Prevention Rule, Democrats, US Senate, United States
