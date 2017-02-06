US Cities Coordinate Actions to Oppose Trump's Policies - New York Mayor

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Mayors around the United States are joining forces to push back against any President Donald Trump’s executive orders and policies that may threaten American citizens, the spokesperson for New York City mayor's office, Rosemary Boeglin, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We will use all the tools at our disposal to fight new policies, and we will do so with cities and mayors around the country," Boeglin said.

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri No Changes in New York City Due to Trump's Executive Order on Immigration

The spokesperson reaffirmed that Trump’s travel ban, which temporarily restricts entry to the United States to nationals of seven Muslim countries, "does not reflect the values of the United States or of New York City."

The sentiment is echoed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whose office last week filed a motion to enter a federal lawsuit against Trump. Schneiderman repeatedly called the executive order on immigration unlawful and unconstitutional, and vowed to vigorously oppose the ban.

Other proposed policies that, if implemented, may pose a significant threat to New Yorkers include Trump’s order to freeze Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contracts, attorney general's spokesperson Amy Spitalnick told Sputnik last week.