Trump Slams CNN, ABC, NBC for Publishing Negative Polls About His Policies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Negative polls, particularly on the US border security and extreme vetting for immigrants, are fake news, US President Donald Trump stated on Monday.
Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 февраля 2017 г.
I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 февраля 2017 г.
On Friday, a CBS News poll said 51 percent of the US citizens do not support Trump’s executive order on immigration, while 45 percent approve it.
In addition, a CNN poll found on Friday that 53 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling his new job as president.
On February 3, Seattle judge James Robart ruled that Trump's executive order was unconstitutional and temporarily halted it.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete "accumulation of data". Exactly, which is the reason why Fake News Media go crazy against Mr. Trump. Which is also the reason why Mrs. Kellyanne Conway has been answering questions re. intelligence briefings, once and again and again endlessly, with something like "Mr. Trump gets his intelligence briefings from many, many sources; lots of people visiting him". Go figure if that is not the tomb for the chosen ones. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete There is no question that liberal entry into the US was part of the deal to agitators regime change antagonists and also a layer of chain of command amongst the terror activists. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete THE BBC news is propaganda for the European Union, fake news supporting Chancellor Merkel's CDU party.
This is the truth the people are not told or know full well and because of the biased propaganda pushed by mainstream media and consequently approve whole heartily.
Of course if the Government changes as is the case those people immediately become a high risk of applying their trade in the US. This I believe the Obama administration understood full well and likely approved of such a reaction to preserve the 'values' of neocon imperialist empire makers.
Not the intrinsic values as portrayed by Obama of Americans as was clearly demonstrated by Trumps successful election.
Trump will not allow his government and the people of America to be held to ransom if it strays from the path chosen by Oligarch Big business owners of the major corporations and weapons manufacturers.
Trump wants to ensure that those that come in are not predominantly the colour regime activists but a balance of everyday people who deserve a break in life not those that seek harm of others to seek fame and fortune for themselves.
