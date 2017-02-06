Register
15:24 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., February 2, 2017

    Trump Gets Chance to Reshape Judiciary in Response to Immigrant Order Setback

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    US
    Get short URL
    119930

    Although Trump's executive order on immigration has been blocked by a US federal court judge, by the end of his time in office the judiciary may be significantly more amenable to his commands.

    In contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump can count on the support of the Republicans who control both houses of Congress, but the US courts are presenting a familiar obstacle to his orders.

    Former US President Barack Obama was consistently frustrated by the US Congress and court orders which blocked his executive orders.

    For example, last year a federal judge in Texas blocked the Obama administration's mandate on transgender bathrooms, which required school districts to allow transgender students to choose which restroom and locker facilities to use.

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    'Price is Too High': This is Why Trump is 'More Right Than Wrong' in US Immigration Policy
    Responding to the ruling, Texas state attorney general Ken Paxton said at the time, "We are pleased that the court ruled against the Obama administration's latest illegal federal overreach."

    Now it is President Trump's turn to be frustrated by a US court, with his battle to enforce his executive order on immigration predicted to end up before the US Supreme Court.

    On January 27 President Trump signed an executive order called "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," which suspended entry to the US for immigrants from Iraq, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen, for a period of 90 days and an indefinite ban on immigrants from Syria.

    However, the order was met with protests from members of the public, who rallied at airports and US cities including New York, Washington and Boston.

    On Friday a federal judge in Seattle, James Robart, who had been appointed by George W. Bush in 2004, temporarily blocked the order after a lawsuit was brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

    In doing so, he found that the order banning people from those seven countries from entering the US is not "rationally based," since no-one from those countries has been arrested in the US on terrorism-related charges since 9/11.

    "This decision shuts down the executive order right now," Washington State's attorney general Bob Ferguson said.

    President Trump quickly responded to the ruling, and the White House is preparing an appeal against the suspension of the executive order.

    ​Democrat Dianne Feinstein, Senator for California, said that "there is a tension between the branches of government," and expects the case to go all the way to the US Supreme Court.

    "I have no doubt that it will go to the Supreme Court, and probably some judgments will be made whether this president has exceeded his authority or not," Feinstein told Fox News.

    Vice-President Mike Pence said the government was confident of winning the case.

    "We'll accomplish the stay and will win the case on the merits," Pence told ABC.

    "We don't appoint judges to our district courts to conduct foreign policy or to make decisions about the national security," he added.

    Sergey Sudakov of Russia's Academy of Military Sciences (AVN) told RT Russian that Trump's election victory has assured him of the support of his fellow Republicans, but the US judicial system is weighed against his plans.

    "For now Trump doesn't have any problems with the legislature, because the Republican majority in Congress won't oppose him for now. That kind of criticism would hurt the party's image and it will lose points with voters if internal strife begins. In that case it would be very difficult for the Republicans to maintain a majority at the next election – people won't vote for a party that is torn apart by differences, and a defeat in Congressional elections would lead to a future defeat in Presidential elections."

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Violent Protests Interrupt Conservative Comedian’s Speech, Trump Weighs In (VIDEO)
    Sudakov said that Trump has run into difficulties because he is reliant on a power structure staffed by people who oppose his views. 

    "The main reason for this conflict is that Donald Trump doesn't have his own proper, ramified structure (of power)," Sudakov said.

    "He has not yet had time to appoint "his" judges, and he hasn't had time to establish good relations with the judiciary. Those judges who are making decisions now, are used to interacting with the administration of the Democratic Party."

    Last week's nomination of conservative jurist Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court may give Trump a better chance of eventually winning his case and reinstating the presidential order. 

    When Barack Obama he came to office in 2009, he inherited 54 vacancies in the US federal courts. As well as the Supreme Court seat, Trump has the chance to fill more than 100 federal judicial vacancies, which would allow him to shape a more amenable judiciary.

    "In fact, a war of everyone against everyone is unfolding in the US right now, everybody is blocking everybody – it's a very negative situation. American society is so split that nearly all decisions are blocked, no matter who they come from. Ordinary people don't like the situation either, discontent is brewing. Trump will be able to replace (some of) the federal judges over the course of the year, that will be one of his first priorities, and he will gradually move in that direction," Sudakov said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iran to Sanction US Individuals for 'Backing Daesh, al-Qaeda, Zionist Regime'
    As the US Gets a New Top Diplomat, is There Hope for Reconciliation With Russia?
    Trump Administration to Introduce New Healthcare Plan to US Citizens by 2018
    Tags:
    Supreme Court, court, federal court, Donald Trump Jr, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok