House Speaker Ryan Backs Idea of Sending More US Troops to Syria to Crush Daesh

© AP Photo/ Militant website via AP, File Trump Respects Putin, Says 'Getting Along' With Russia Will Help Defeat Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ryan made the remarks in his interview with the NBC News channel, speaking about the plan proposed by US Defense Secretary James Mattis, which implies sending extra troops to Syria to defeat Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia, the United States and other countries.

"We cannot afford to allow ISIS [Daesh] to continue to enjoy safe havens [in Syria], to recruit. The perception of them doing well is a good recruiting tool for them…. So we must, it’s in our vital national security interest, we must destroy ISIS in Syria."

"We have to find the best way to accomplish that objective," Ryan stressed.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has started to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

In December 2016, Pentagon announced the United States would send additional 200 servicemen to Syria to participate in the operation to oust Daesh from its stronghold Raqqa, which the terrorists consider to be their capital.