06:18 GMT +306 February 2017
    US Troops Wearing YPG Kurdish Patches in Northern Syria

    House Speaker Ryan Backs Idea of Sending More US Troops to Syria to Crush Daesh

    Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Paul Ryan said on Sunday he supports the idea of sending additional troops to Syria to fight Daesh.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ryan made the remarks in his interview with the NBC News channel, speaking about the plan proposed by US Defense Secretary James Mattis, which implies sending extra troops to Syria to defeat Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia, the United States and other countries.

    "We cannot afford to allow ISIS [Daesh] to continue to enjoy safe havens [in Syria], to recruit. The perception of them doing well is a good recruiting tool for them…. So we must, it’s in our vital national security interest, we must destroy ISIS in Syria."

    "We have to find the best way to accomplish that objective," Ryan stressed.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations has started to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    In December 2016, Pentagon announced the United States would send additional 200 servicemen to Syria to participate in the operation to oust Daesh from its stronghold Raqqa, which the terrorists consider to be their capital.

      avatar
      vigilante
      Trump will have to deal with Bashar al Assad...
      avatar
      jas
      It would be stupid to send US troops before even trying to work with Assad and Russia instead of against them. That is, if defeating terrorism is the real objective.
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      UN should do its job and be more responsive to social media and use Twitter like Trump and post that UN will not tolerate ongoing and perverse provocation of Syrian sovereignty and that dialogue and planning must be done through Syrian Government and or Russian Forces representatives in Syria.
