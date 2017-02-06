Trump Vows Homeland Security Will Check Visitors Coming to US 'Very Carefully'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Department of Homeland Security was ordered to conduct very thorough checks of the people visiting the United States, US President Donald Trump said.

I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

On Friday, a federal court in the state of Washington temporarily suspended Trump’s immigration ban. The US Department of Justice filed an emergency motion to reverse the court’s ruling. On Saturday, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied the appeal.

On January 27, Trump signed the executive order "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States". The document blocked refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

The order stirred up controversy in America and in other countries, with thousands of people taking the streets around the world.