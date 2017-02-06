Trump Respects Putin, Says 'Getting Along' With Russia Will Help Defeat Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Answering a question whether he respects the Russian president in an interview with the Fox broadcaster, Trump said that he does, noting that good ties with Moscow would help to fight terrorism.

"I do respect [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I respect a lot of people, but that does not mean I’m going to get along with them. He is a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS [Daesh] which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world, major fight, that’s a good thing," Trump said in an interview that was partially aired on Sunday.

At a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on January 27 , Trump said that a good relationship with Russia and possible cooperation against Daesh would be beneficial and something that he was ready to consider.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

Trump also said that maintaining good relations with Putin was his "asset, not a liability."