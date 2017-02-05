OK Google, Submit Emails From Your Foreign Servers to the FBI, Rules US Judge

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In August 2016, Google was ordered to comply with two search warrants from the FBI related to two criminal investigations, but submitted only the data stored on its US servers. The government then filed a motion to compel the IT company to hand over the rest of the information.
"The court will grant the Government's motions to compel Google to comply with search warrants," Rueter said on Friday in a ruling, obtained by the Washington Post newspaper.
Google alluded to the ruling in favor of Microsoft by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in a similar case.
According to Google, a search warrant, if granted, can give the government access to email content, while subpoenas and court orders only allow access to non-content information, such as account creation number, phone number, sign-in IP address.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete $20 trillion in debt and the fools are expanding their bureaucracy to snoop on the whole world now !!! The world will not know peace until the unlimited dollar printing press of the great satan is wrecked ! Great China come to the world help !!
Drain the swamp