Register
04:30 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An SM-3 Block 1B interceptor is launched from the guided-missile cruiser. File photo

    US Successfully Tests New Interceptor Missile Slated for Deployment in Poland

    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Page
    US
    Get short URL
    0 81 0 0

    The United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has announced the successful completion of SM-3 IIA guided missile that is expected to be deployed by 2020 under the US global missile defense system program.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The MDA, a section of the country’s Defense Department, conducted a successful test of its new interceptor missile SM-3IIA, designed to be fired from a site planned by the Department for Poland by 2018, a statement of the MDA said.

    The SM-3IIA, a new variant of the SM-3 missile, was fired for the first time in Hawaii late on Friday, a statement published on Saturday said.

    The missile was fired from the missile destroyer ship USS John Paul Jones, which tracked and detested the target missile with its onboard equipment, the statement explained, adding that "upon acquiring and tracking the target, the ship launched an SM-3 Block IIA guided missile which intercepted the target".

    The missile is slated to be launched from a missile defense site which the Pentagon plans to deploy in Poland by 2018, the statement added.

    The SM-3IIA was developed by the United States and Japan in cooperation and is designed to intercept medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

    US troops with Abrams tanks. Poland (File)
    © AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Record Numbers of US Troops Conduct Joint Drills with Poland
    The US global missile defense system development program through 2020 is based on a phased approach toward the creation and deployment of a missile defense system. The US has four types of interceptor missile systems: short-range, medium-range, intermediate-range and intercontinental. Since all missiles are different, the US missile defense complex is a multilevel system of defense against different types of missiles (by speed, size, and so on).

    The first deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Lt.Gen. Viktor Poznikhir objected to the development of the program, saying the "US missile defense system is posing a threat to the free use of outer space by any country."

    Poznikhir also said that the deployment of the global missile defense network by the United States is not linked to Iran or North Korea, but aims to gain strategic superiority over Russia and China.

    Related:

    Northrop Grumman Wins $140Mln for Air Force Battlespace Communication System
    US Navy Awards $125Mln to Modernize Aegis Missile Ships
    Obama Signs US Defense Budget for 2017
    Tags:
    test, missile, interceptor, SM-3 Block IIA, Poland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok