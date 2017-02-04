People Affected by Trump's Halted Travel Ban Could Enter US With Visas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — CNN, citing a State Department official, reported that some 60,000 visas canceled within the framework of the travel ban's implementation were again valid if they had not been physically marked or stamped.
The move has resulted in mass protests across America, forcing thousands of people to take to the streets.
On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced it had filed a lawsuit with a federal court in Seattle against the order, calling it "unlawful." However, the restraining order was rejected by the court.
On Friday, US District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart in Seattle in the US state of Washington has granted a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump's immigration ban.
Robart's ruling has already been criticized by Trump, who promised to overturn it.
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)