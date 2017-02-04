Register
    An international air traveler clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States

    People Affected by Trump's Halted Travel Ban Could Enter US With Visas

    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    0 6413

    US border authorities will allow residents of seven Muslim-majority states, targeted by US President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban, to enter the country after his executive order was suspended by a federal judge, local media reported on Saturday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — CNN, citing a State Department official, reported that some 60,000 visas canceled within the framework of the travel ban's implementation were again valid if they had not been physically marked or stamped.

    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    DHS Says Travel Ban Does Not Affect Lawful Residents Apart From 7 Listed States
    On January 27, Trump signed executive order called "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States.” It blocked all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, as well as banned the entry for all refugees from Syria for the undefined period.

    The move has resulted in mass protests across America, forcing thousands of people to take to the streets.

    On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced it had filed a lawsuit with a federal court in Seattle against the order, calling it "unlawful." However, the restraining order was rejected by the court.

    On Friday, US District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart in Seattle in the US state of Washington has granted a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

    Robart's ruling has already been criticized by Trump, who promised to overturn it.

