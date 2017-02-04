US Homeland Security No Longer Enforcing Any of Trump's Travel Ban - Statement

"This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order. DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure," the organization said in a statement first reported by Buzzfeed.

Federal Judge James Robart in Washington State the day before ordered that the ban be lifted nationwide.

The State Department has also reversed the cancellation of visas that were provisionally revoked after the order, as long as they haven't been marked as cancelled, a State Department official told CNN. Nearly 60,000 visas were provisionally revoked to comply with the ban, the department said yesterday.

How long the reprieve will last is unknown.

"At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the President's Executive Order, which is lawful and appropriate," the DHS statement by spokesperson Gillian Christensen said.

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order late last month stopping admissions of Syrian refugees, placing a 120-day halt on other refugee programs and imposing a 90-day travel ban on nationals from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, causing chaos at airports and protests around the country.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against the travel ban three days after the order was signed. Trump tweeted angrily about the ruling and promised it would be overturned, but the Justice Department has yet to file an emergency motion to stop the halt of the order.