23:57 GMT +304 February 2017
    US Homeland Security No Longer Enforcing Any of Trump's Travel Ban - Statement

    US
    The US Department of Homeland Security announced February 4 that it has suspended "any and all actions implementing" the executive order issued late last month barring nationals of seven mostly Muslim nations from entering the country.

    "This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order. DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure," the organization said in a statement first reported by Buzzfeed.

    Federal Judge James Robart in Washington State the day before ordered that the ban be lifted nationwide.

    The State Department has also reversed the cancellation of visas that were provisionally revoked after the order, as long as they haven't been marked as cancelled, a State Department official told CNN. Nearly 60,000 visas were provisionally revoked to comply with the ban, the department said yesterday. 

    How long the reprieve will last is unknown. 

    "At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the President's Executive Order, which is lawful and appropriate," the DHS statement by spokesperson Gillian Christensen said.

    US President Donald Trump issued an executive order late last month stopping admissions of Syrian refugees, placing a 120-day halt on other refugee programs and imposing a 90-day travel ban on nationals from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, causing chaos at airports and protests around the country.

    Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against the travel ban three days after the order was signed. Trump tweeted angrily about the ruling and promised it would be overturned, but the Justice Department has yet to file an emergency motion to stop the halt of the order.

      avatar
      jas
      It is completely unconstitutional for a man whose name was unknown to anyone before yesterday to have such power against an elected POTUS.

      Federal Judge James Robart now has total responsibility if someone dangerous enters and attacks. He can be sued, but he CAN be removed from the bench. He should be disbarred. The judge clearly does not understand the US Constitution.
      jas
      As it stands now, I'm voting against the any GOP in the primaries in 2018. If they still win, I will vote for their opponent in the election. Screw the GOP. Sick to death of it. Let it implode.

      The GOP Senate is now saying that it won't be able to repeal the worse parts of Obamacare.
      BobbyMysehin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas,

      Tyranny of the Minority

      They call it a representative republic democracy.
      A democracy is most often defined as a government by the people, and usually of the will of the majority.

      The Founders desired a government of the people, where the majority rules,
      but with the added features and benefits of separation of powers, to avoid a tyranny of the majority. A government representative of all, ensuring freedom and liberty for all.

      Yet in the 2016 Presidential election, with 231 million registered voters
      Some 59.93 million voted for Clinton Electors
      And some 59.70 million voting for Trump Electors
      Thus the "winner" was chosen with a mere 25.8% of registered voters, therefore a minority.

      And yet millions of ignoramuses cheer the "democratic" process in the U.S.

      How can mere minority representation, in any stretch of the imagination, be considered democratic?

      Sadly, the mindless masses don't care about the Constitution, or foundations of law....just as long as their minority represented candidate wins.

      This is not anti-Trump rhetoric, this is anti-authoritarian. I said the same of Obama, of Bush, of Clinton, and of all previous administrations placed into power by a minority vote.

      Authoritarianism, from either the left or right, has no place in a supposed representative republic, or supposed "free" nation.
      BobbyMyseh
      Tyranny of the Minority

      They call it a representative republic democracy.
      A democracy is most often defined as a government by the people, and usually of the will of the majority.

      The Founders desired a government of the people, where the majority rules,
      but with the added features and benefits of separation of powers, to avoid an authoritarian monarchy, and a tyranny of the majority. A government representative of all, ensuring freedom and liberty for all.

      Yet in the 2016 Presidential election, with 231 million registered voters
      Some 59.93 million voted for Clinton Electors
      And some 59.70 million voting for Trump Electors
      Thus the "winner" was chosen with a mere 25.8% of registered voters, therefore a minority.

      And yet millions of ignoramuses cheer the "democratic" process in the U.S.

      How can mere minority representation, in any stretch of the imagination, be considered democratic?

      Sadly, the mindless masses don't care about the Constitution, or foundations of law....just as long as their minority represented candidate wins.

      This is not anti-Trump rhetoric, this is anti-authoritarian. I said the same of Obama, of Bush, of Clinton, and of all previous administrations placed into power by a minority vote.

      Authoritarianism, from either the left or right, has no place in a supposed representative republic, or supposed "free" nation.

      Freedom for one, means freedom for all. Freedom require great tolerance, great restraint, great virtue.


      "There is danger from all men. The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with the power to endanger the public liberty"
      -John Adams-

      "Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and vicious, they have more need for masters".
      -Ben Franklin-

      "To feel much for others, and little for ourselves, to restrain our selfish affections and indulge our benevolent affections, constitutes the perfection of human nature"
      -Adam Smith-
      BobbyMysehin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas,
      Yeah, it's illegal or wrong for a minority elected Obama (Democrat) to enforce Executive Orders, despite the will of the majority in a "democracy", yet it's perfectly ok for the minority elected Trump (Republican) to enforce Executive Orders, despite the will of the majority in a "democracy".

      Perhaps you should just vote for the American Nazi party next time. Let's stop pretending we're a representative republic and go all out dictatorship.
      Bellona
      He doesn't have that power and his order will be overturned. His order is purely political and he should have his license to practice law revoked, he's not capable of upholding the law without bias.
      President Trump is
      💯% within his legal rights. What this Judge did basically was strip America from protecting her borders. It's illegal and it's wrong.
