US Marine Colonel to Plead Not Guilty to Child Sex Abuse

Colonel Daniel Wilson was charged in November with three counts of sexually abusing a child, four counts of assaulting a child under the age of 16, one count of failure to obey an order or regulation, and nine counts of conduct unbecoming an officer. Additional charges were laid against him in January, including four counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault consummated by battery, and one count of absent without leave, Military.com reports.

© Flickr/ Petras Gagilas US to Pay $2.2 Billion to Marines Poisoned by Toxic Water in Camp Lejeune

Phillip Stackhouse, Wilson's lawyer, said in a statement that he and his client have been denied adequate time to review trial materials and that Wilson has been denied his right to present evidence in his defense, and that these and other pre-trial proceedings would be appealed.

"Colonel Wilson waived his… preliminary hearing in order to get before a military judge as soon as possible in order to receive the rights afforded him under the code and rules so that he can defend himself against these allegations," Stackhouse said. "At arraignment, Colonel Wilson will assert his innocence by pleading Not Guilty to all charges."