Register
19:24 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport

    Trump Pledges to Overturn US Federal Judge's 'Ridiculous' Block of Entry Order

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    4207200

    The temporary restraining order on the immigration ban in the United States, imposed by US District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart on Saturday, is “ridiculous” and will be overturned, US President Donald Trump said.

    Demonstrators march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, during a protest in London, Britain, February 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    'No to Racism': Thousands March in London Against Trump's Travel Order
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 27, Donald Trump signed the executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

    On Monday, the US state of Washington challenged the president’s order arguing that its implementation would violate the US Constitution's guarantee of Equal Protection and the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.

    Related:

    Qatar Airways to Fly Barred Passengers to US as Judge Blocks Trump's Entry Ban
    Protests Against Trump's Immigration Order Sweep Australia
    Mainstream Media Brouhaha Over Trump's Migration Executive Order
    US Federal Judge Rejects Halt on Trump Immigration Ban
    Tags:
    James L. Robart, Donald Trump, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      One or two on the US Supreme Court will dare to show their activist leanings, but Trump will get the other majority to vote in line with the Constitution where it addresses this matter where it is more in line with the issue at hand. I would love to see where the "equal protection" clause came out in the filed brief by the ACLU. I will bet that is what the judge based his decision on, even if it was not valid. I have to wonder, how many of the 632 federal judges in the USA would have voted for Trump's Executive Order...? Or even the 179 Federal Appeal Judges?
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      Revealing tweet. Trump is not 'the country.' Je suis l'Etat? That is not how the USA, a democracy or constitutional republic (take your pick) is supposed to operate.
    • Reply
      taka2net
      no problem.most of all have predicted that It is probable that this uproar turns to trial at all events.this is no wonder specially.what we should i do on this problem is nothing but awaiting judge.more than that, you leave this problem in the charge of your experts,and carry out next task.now that it became clear that final settlement of problem is decided by trial,it is meaningless to concentrate on this problem.you might as well think this problem provisionally finished by judgement.originally priority of this order is not high.therefore you might as well shift next task.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2014/07/28/bad-judges-immunity-civil-lawsuits/13259199

      Here's an example of a bad judge. We need laws to hold them accountable. Robart makes a mockery of justice as he lectures about the rule of law while violating it and acting as king of the US. With a few moves of a pen, one man who was not elected POTUS overrules the man who was elected. That's rule of law?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok