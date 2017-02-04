Trump Pledges to Overturn US Federal Judge's 'Ridiculous' Block of Entry Order

On January 27,

Donald Trump signed the executive order

"Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —

On Monday, the US state of Washington challenged the president’s order arguing that its implementation would violate the US Constitution's guarantee of Equal Protection and the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security — big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 февраля 2017 г.