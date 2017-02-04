Trump Pledges to Overturn US Federal Judge's 'Ridiculous' Block of Entry Order

On Monday, the US state of Washington challenged the president’s order arguing that its implementation would violate the US Constitution's guarantee of Equal Protection and the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.
When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security — big trouble!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 февраля 2017 г.
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 февраля 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete One or two on the US Supreme Court will dare to show their activist leanings, but Trump will get the other majority to vote in line with the Constitution where it addresses this matter where it is more in line with the issue at hand. I would love to see where the "equal protection" clause came out in the filed brief by the ACLU. I will bet that is what the judge based his decision on, even if it was not valid. I have to wonder, how many of the 632 federal judges in the USA would have voted for Trump's Executive Order...? Or even the 179 Federal Appeal Judges? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Revealing tweet. Trump is not 'the country.' Je suis l'Etat? That is not how the USA, a democracy or constitutional republic (take your pick) is supposed to operate. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete no problem.most of all have predicted that It is probable that this uproar turns to trial at all events.this is no wonder specially.what we should i do on this problem is nothing but awaiting judge.more than that, you leave this problem in the charge of your experts,and carry out next task.now that it became clear that final settlement of problem is decided by trial,it is meaningless to concentrate on this problem.you might as well think this problem provisionally finished by judgement.originally priority of this order is not high.therefore you might as well shift next task. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2014/07/28/bad-judges-immunity-civil-lawsuits/13259199
marcanhalt
Jonathan Ferguson
taka2net
jas
Here's an example of a bad judge. We need laws to hold them accountable. Robart makes a mockery of justice as he lectures about the rule of law while violating it and acting as king of the US. With a few moves of a pen, one man who was not elected POTUS overrules the man who was elected. That's rule of law?