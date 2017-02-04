US Justice Department Pledges to Fight for Trump Executive Order on Immigration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Justice will issue an emergency stay of a federal court order to defend President Donald Trump's immigration ban, the White House said in a press release.

"At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate. The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people," the release stated on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the federal judge in Seattle in the US state of Washington has granted a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump's immigration ban, the state's Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

"The Temporary Restraining Order will remain in place until US District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart considers the Attorney General’s lawsuit challenging key provisions of the President’s order as illegal and unconstitutional," Ferguson stated in a release.

© AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm Trump: Travel Ban Needed to Prevent Intolerance in US

The US state of Washington challenged the president’s order on Monday, arguing that its implementation would violate the US Constitution's guarantee of Equal Protection and the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.

The executive order, called "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States,” was signed by Trump on January 27. The document blocked refugees coming to the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees; and restricted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

The move has stirred up controversy in America and in countries around the world, forcing thousands of people to take to the streets.