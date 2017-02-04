Unexpected Fallout: Trump Pick for US Army Chief Reportedly Withdraws Nomination

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Viola, the founder of the electronic trading company Virtu Financial, was nominated for position in late December.
However, the Military Times reported on Friday that Viola could not "get around strict Defense Department rules concerning his family businesses."
Viola has now become the first of Trump’s nominees for Cabinet positions to withdraw himself from consideration for a post.
His estimated worth is around $2.5 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
