05:45 GMT +304 February 2017
    This file photo taken on June 02, 2015, shows Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson addressing the World Gas Conference in Paris

    'To-Do List for Rex Tillerson: Start With Repairing Relations With Europe'

    US
    New US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson must give priority to restoring warm relations with traditional US allies around the world to maintain the United States’ influence, former European Union adviser Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    ExxonMobil president Rex Tillerson arrives at Russia's Energy Ministry
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Tillerson Must Sell Congress on Pragmatic Approach to US-Russia Relations
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US Senate confirmed Tillerson 46-33 as US secretary of state.

    "Here is a ‘to do’ list for Secretary of State Tillerson: Start with repairing relations with Europe," Schirach, Vice President of BAU International University and President of the Global Policy Institute, said.

    The ability of the United States to deal with crises more effectively depends in large measure on having solid partners who are traditional allies backing its actions, Schirach explained.

    However, "This is no longer the case, because relationships with traditional allies have not been properly cared for," he warned.

    President Donald Trump repeatedly declared during his election campaign that NATO had become obsolete, but he gave no indication what he would replace the military alliance with and Tillerson would have to grapple with this question, Schirach pointed out.

    "Is NATO obsolete? Maybe so: But then, what is plan going forward? Are we going to let the alliance wither into irrelevance? Or are we going to think of an updated modality to guarantee future transatlantic security cooperation?" he asked.

    National flags in NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)
    © AFP 2016/ OLIVIER MORIN
    US Wants to 'Take Down the Burden' of Dealing With European Affairs
    Trump had also made clear his rejection of international trade deals involving many nations including the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP). But once again, Tillerson would face the challenge of what he would replace them with, Schirach added.

    "If NATO is indeed an old mechanism: what about economic and trade relations? If the TTIP is not a good idea: what about other vehicles for strengthening Euro-American economic and trade relations?" he asked.

    Tillerson also needed to improve US relations with the major European nations to fulfill Trump’s goal of bringing more effective international pressure to bear on Iran, Schirach noted.

    "The United States needs to fashion a new coalition to effectively deal with Iran. It is clear that Washington cannot effectively act alone. Without close consultations and cooperation with its European allies and key Middle East countries, it will be almost impossible to fashion a policy ‘with teeth’," he said.

    Iran was counting on the fact that deep divisions between the United States and Europe as well as between the United States and Turkey or Saudi Arabia will allow it to have a free hand, Schirach observed.

    "Trump came into office with the idea that America can and will be very selective in picking its foreign policy engagements. But, I hope Tillerson will convince him that foreign policy engagement does not mean reckless and costly interventions," Schirach said.

    Engagement may very well be the tool that will allow the United States to build coalitions that will deter aggressive powers in order to preserve the peace, Schirach added.

    French FM Stresses Importance of Ties With US in Phone Call With Tillerson
    'Tillerson is Not Pro-Russian', but Unlikely to Seek 'Confrontation' With Moscow
    Lavrov Expresses Hope For Constructive Dialogue with Tillerson - Spokeswoman
      ivanwa88
      'We need more power to preserve peace' a massive contradiction in that the world experienced a impasse in 2016 when war looked ominous because of the aggressive stand over policies of western empire nations or NATO+++.

      The world cannot progress by those aggressors strengthening there stance it will only make war inevitable and likely that nukes will be used more likely by the western empire.
      That use wont go unpunished as the non western empire nations understand categorically that if they do not respond even in the support of a allied nation it would signal the end of those nations as they would be bullied into submission.

      I believe this is the point neocons want to advance there position to with Iran being hot on the western empire list to nuke. However if that happened it is likely it would also see a retaliatory strike made against Israel.

      Many at this juncture would query how so my reply to that is the non empire nations are not as vulnerable as some may think.
