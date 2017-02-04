US Federal Judge Rejects Halt on Trump Immigration Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump signed an order, dubbed “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States,” on January 27. It blocks the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months and bans arrivals of all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for three months. The entry for refugees from Syria was suspended for an undefined period.

The move that was designed to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to fierce protests in the United States.

On Thursday, the ACLU announced it had filed a lawsuit with a federal court in Seattle against President Donald Trump's order entitled “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States” that bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

"Civil and immigrant rights groups asked a federal court Wednesday night to lift the unconstitutional ban blocking Muslim immigrants lawfully living in the United States from becoming U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and asylees, among other things," the statement reads.

The ACLU stated that the law was is against immigrants lawfully residing in the United States who have pending applications for asylum, lawful permanent residence and other residing benefits.

However, US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) failed to demonstrate the need for an ongoing restraining order, the Boston Globe said.

Trump has consistently defended his move, saying on Thursday it will “prevent a beachhead of intolerance” from sweeping through the nation.