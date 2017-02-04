Register
04:04 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump arrives in Philadelphia on January 26, 2017 to attend a Republican retreat

    Trump Sanctions Continue US Chest Beating Against Iran

    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    US
    Get short URL
    314822

    After being “put on notice” by the US, Iran faces new economic sanctions following claims by Washington that Tehran’s recent ballistic missile tests are in violation of UN regulations.

    Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear speaks with Phil Wilayto, from the Campaign Against Sanctions and Military Intervention in Iran, about US-Iran relations and how President Donald Trump’s cavalier approach to foreign policy may have dangerous consequences.

    ​Host Brian Becker pointed out that some top White House officials have taken a hard line against a US-led nuclear accord with Iran, and asked Wilayto if the White House would attempt to dismantle the deal by provoking Iran, instead of terminating it outright.

    "The United States cannot unilaterally dismantle or end the accord," Wilayto said, explaining that the US is but one signatory of the landmark 2015 agreement, along with the other permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

    "The United States can end its participation in that accord…but that does not mean the other signatories to that accord would go along with that. In fact, France now is stepping up its economic ties with Iran and [will] probably step in and try to benefit economically from that." 

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (File)
    © REUTERS/ Faisal Mahmood
    Iran Announces Counter Sanctions Against US

    Wilayto suggested that Trump’s stance is part of a pattern of knee-jerk reactions that the President has shown in his short time in office, as exemplified by the recent immigration ban.

    "The problem is, Trump apparently doesn’t sit down with his close advisers to work out a cohesive plan and then bring it out in an organized way," he offered, "What he just did with the ban on people coming from seven predominantly Muslim countries, apparently, was not shared with other cabinet members, or national security advisors, or the incoming secretary of state. It was rolled out in an imperial way, without it being well thought out…I think that confusion, and the inability for anyone to predict what [Trump will do] creates an extremely dangerous situation."

    Becker highlighted a Trump tweet on Thursday that claimed, "Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion." 

    USS Cole
    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    US Sends Navy Destroyer to Yemeni Shores After Houthi Attack on Saudi Ship

    Wilayto pointed out that Trump’s narrative is identical to that promulgated by the far right after the accord was ratified, "So it’s just a cut and paste comment on Trump’s part."

    He added, "Iran was hurting for the actions but it was far from on its knees, that’s just not true. The real reason for the accord is that the United States was overextended in military action with Afghanistan and Iraq, and other countries, both overtly and covertly."

    Related:

    UK Envoy to UN Calls for Probe if Iran Missile Launch Violated UNSC Resolution
    Iran's IRGC Deputy Chief Slams UK PM's Remarks About Tehran's Middle East Policy
    India Oil Import From Iran Up to Record Levels
    Iran Prepares to Ditch Dollar in International Trade
    Russia-Iran Cooperation in Syria Continues With the Same Pace - Iranian MoD
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, Iran deal, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      As expected, IRAN will be LOST, because of OUR PARTNERS , HEARTLESS way of doing things. Like Ukraine, Georgia, Yugoslavia , just keep adding and SOON BELARUS.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      I'm not going to point out the good side bad on this, oftentimes things are much more complicated than that. It would be nice however if this situation could be de escalated.

      The only way I see that happening at this point would be if the Russians were to come in and mediate. Trump has shown real desire to work with Russia militarily in this region and being at odds with Iran would complicate that idea and might create an opposite situation to that.

      With Russia's ties to Iran all it would take is the will on to part of Trump to do this. Russia has proven to be a master of diplomacy and they might be the only hope for proper resolve as opposed to a dangerous potential disaster. It just takes a willingness to do that.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok