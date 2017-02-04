US Navy Accepts Delivery of Latest Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Navy accepted delivery of Rafael Peralta following a series of at-sea and pier-side trials, which demonstrated the ship's operational readiness, the release explained.

"Rafael Peralta is the first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer constructed at the General Dynamics —Bath Iron Works shipyard since the program was restarted in 2010," the release stated.

The Rafael Peralta is equipped with the Aegis baseline 9 combat system, which includes an air and missile defense capability, the release noted.

The Aegis system will allow the ship to link its radars and computers with other ships and aircraft to provide a composite picture of the battle space, according to the release.

The Navy League is an association that consists of many retired US sailors and other advocates for a strong US Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine.