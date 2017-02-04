Register
01:12 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Violent Protests Interrupt Conservative Comedian’s Speech, Trump Weighs In

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    290860

    Eleven people were arrested in New York City on Thursday evening after a protest turned violent during a speaking event featuring right-wing political commentator and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes.

    McInnes, a libertarian, had been invited to speak at the New York University student center by NYU college Republicans. As he attempted to enter the building, he was pepper-sprayed and attacked as protesters called him a “Nazi."

    ​On Friday, Trump weighed in on the violence on Twitter, calling the anarchists "paid protesters."

    McInnes, a comedian and political commentator, has been accused of being a white nationalist and a neo-Nazi, which he is not, and has threatened a lawsuit against the New York Post for labeling him as such.

    Though the event continued, the speech was ultimately cut short after protesters stormed the room.

    Violent demonstrators also stole a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat off an attendee’s head and lit it on fire.

    Another attendee had a liquid, which appeared to be water, thrown in his face. It is unclear exactly what the substance was, as another reporter, Lauren Southern, who, like McInnes, has a show on Rebel Media, recently had a cup of urine thrown on her.

    "Our intention was not to advocate for McInnes's views, in fact many of us differ with him when it comes to certain ideas," NYU college Republicans said in a statement posted on Facebook. "The purpose of this event was to promote free speech and not to promote certain ideas."

    University of California at Berkeley Campus
    © Flickr/ Hollywata
    Berkeley University on Lockdown Over Student Riot Against Right-Wing Commentator
    Unlike a situation in Berkeley the evening before, when a riot occurred outside a speaking event at the University of California featuring right-wing Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, the police intervened before the protest could become a full-scale riot.

    Protesters have been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

    On Wednesday, rioters threw a firebomb, shot fireworks at police, violently attacked Trump supporters with pipes and other weapons, looted a Starbucks, and committed vandalism at Yiannopoulos’ event.

    California-based lawyer and popular author Mike Cernovich is now seeking victims to assist with a civil rights lawsuit. According to reports, at least five of victims have contacted him.

    Cernovich asserted that Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin is being investigated by the FBI for ordering police to stand down, as well as for inciting a riot. The mayor had taken to Twitter, accusing Yiannopoulos of being a white nationalist, and asserting that the pundit is not welcome in the city, prior to the riot breaking out.

    Arreguin has since apologized for his accusations against Yiannopoulos.

    Related:

    Over Thousand Yemeni New Yorkers Protest Trump Travel Ban
    United Against Racism Calls to Protest Trump Travel Ban at US Embassy in Dublin
    Is Lady Gaga Going to Protest Trump During Super Bowl Halftime?
    Thousands Expected to Protest in London Against Trump's Travel Ban on Feb. 4
    Trump's E.O. Turns US Airports Into Protest Zones
    Tags:
    Violence, Protest, New York University, Gavin McInnes, Mike Cernovich, Donald Trump, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok