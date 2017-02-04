Violent Protests Interrupt Conservative Comedian’s Speech, Trump Weighs In

McInnes, a libertarian, had been invited to speak at the New York University student center by NYU college Republicans. As he attempted to enter the building, he was pepper-sprayed and attacked as protesters called him a “Nazi."

— The Current Year (@TheeCurrentYear) February 2, 2017

​On Friday, Trump weighed in on the violence on Twitter, calling the anarchists "paid protesters."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

McInnes, a comedian and political commentator, has been accused of being a white nationalist and a neo-Nazi, which he is not, and has threatened a lawsuit against the New York Post for labeling him as such.

— Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) February 3, 2017

Though the event continued, the speech was ultimately cut short after protesters stormed the room.

Violent demonstrators also stole a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat off an attendee’s head and lit it on fire.

— Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) February 2, 2017

Another attendee had a liquid, which appeared to be water, thrown in his face. It is unclear exactly what the substance was, as another reporter, Lauren Southern, who, like McInnes, has a show on Rebel Media, recently had a cup of urine thrown on her.

— NYU Local (@NYULocal) February 3, 2017

"Our intention was not to advocate for McInnes's views, in fact many of us differ with him when it comes to certain ideas," NYU college Republicans said in a statement posted on Facebook. "The purpose of this event was to promote free speech and not to promote certain ideas."

— Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) February 3, 2017

Unlike a situation in Berkeley the evening before, when a riot occurred outside a speaking event at the University of California featuring right-wing Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, the police intervened before the protest could become a full-scale riot.

Protesters have been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

On Wednesday, rioters threw a firebomb, shot fireworks at police, violently attacked Trump supporters with pipes and other weapons, looted a Starbucks, and committed vandalism at Yiannopoulos’ event.

California-based lawyer and popular author Mike Cernovich is now seeking victims to assist with a civil rights lawsuit. According to reports, at least five of victims have contacted him.

— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 2, 2017

Cernovich asserted that Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin is being investigated by the FBI for ordering police to stand down, as well as for inciting a riot. The mayor had taken to Twitter, accusing Yiannopoulos of being a white nationalist, and asserting that the pundit is not welcome in the city, prior to the riot breaking out.

Arreguin has since apologized for his accusations against Yiannopoulos.