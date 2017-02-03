Secretive Anti-Trump Protests Planned for Super Bowl Weekend in Houston

The group reportedly held a ‘secret meeting’ on Tuesday evening to discuss plans. So secret are the plans, that only a few of the closest organizers have the full details of their intentions.

“The goal: Present a large, loud, peaceful and, in the end, united front, mostly targeting President Trump and his policies on immigration,” USA Today reported. “No fewer than five marches and rallies are scheduled across Houston for Friday through Sunday, and the protests will culminate on game day outside NRG Stadium, site of Super Bowl LI.”

Organizing under the hashtag, #ResistHouston, thousands have expressed interest in the group’s event page.

Is Lady Gaga Going to Protest Trump During Super Bowl Halftime?

“3:00 pm meetup at City Hall. We will march from City Hall to Minute Maid Park and finally end up at Discovery Green on the street Avienda De Las Americas,” the event page for the protest reads.

Additionally, halftime performer Lady Gaga, an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton, has been a massive voice in the ‘resistance’ against the President. The pop star promoted a petition to urge members of the Electoral College to vote against the will of the people. It has been suggested that she may use her performance during the big game to protest the Trump administration’s actions.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo has stated that the department is ready to handle protests.

"I’m sure there will be more,’’ he told USA TODAY Sports earlier this week. “You always prepare for them to happen.’’

Trump supporters have been violently assaulted at nearly every large protest against the president since his election. Violence even occurred at the Women’s March on Washington, an event promoted as a “peaceful protest,” after a woman’s hair was lit on fire, apparently for her vote.

As Sputnik previously reported, billionaire financier George Soros has provided funding to at least 56 of the “partner” organizations, including National Resource Defense Council and Planned Parenthood, on the Women’s March on DC. MoveOn.org has also been consistently organizing and calling for protests, and is also financed by Soros.