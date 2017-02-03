US Voters Sharply Divided Over Trump's Immigration Order

"Slightly more Americans disapprove (51 percent) than approve (45 percent) of President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning people from entering the US from seven designated countries," a CBS News poll found. "Views on temporarily suspending entry for refugees are the same."
The poll also revealed that 36 percent of US voters agree that the travel ban will make the country safer while just as many, 36 percent, say it will make the nation less safe, and another 22 percent say the ban will have no effect.
