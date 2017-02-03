White House Unaware if Trump Plans to Arm Ukrainian Forces - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, McCain sent a letter to Trump, calling on him to approve providing Kiev with defensive lethal assistance amid the spike of violence in eastern Ukraine.

"I don’t know. I’ll have to get back to you on that," Spicer said when asked if Trump was looking into arming the Ukrainians.

McCain clarified to Sputnik that Trump should send Javelin FGM-148 handheld anti-tank missiles to Kiev to support Ukraine government forces.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that Washington providing Ukraine with weapons will only escalate violence and lead to more bloodshed.

The situation in southeastern Ukraine around the towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata became aggravated over the weekend after both towns were shelled, resulting in heavy losses on both sides. Ukrainian forces and Donbas militia have traded accusations and blame for the escalation.