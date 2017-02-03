Register
03 February 2017
    FGM-148 Javelin

    White House Unaware if Trump Plans to Arm Ukrainian Forces - Spokesman

    © Flickr/ Marines
    US
    White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday he was not aware if President Donald Trump intended to follow Senator John McCain’s recommendation to send lethal weapons to Ukrainian forces.

    FGM-148 Javelin
    © Flickr/ Marines
    Senator McCain Says US Should Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Ukraine
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, McCain sent a letter to Trump, calling on him to approve providing Kiev with defensive lethal assistance amid the spike of violence in eastern Ukraine.

    "I don’t know. I’ll have to get back to you on that," Spicer said when asked if Trump was looking into arming the Ukrainians.

    McCain clarified to Sputnik that Trump should send Javelin FGM-148 handheld anti-tank missiles to Kiev to support Ukraine government forces.

    Russian officials have repeatedly warned that Washington providing Ukraine with weapons will only escalate violence and lead to more bloodshed.

    The situation in southeastern Ukraine around the towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata became aggravated over the weekend after both towns were shelled, resulting in heavy losses on both sides. Ukrainian forces and Donbas militia have traded accusations and blame for the escalation.

      avatar
      slimyfox
      Taking in account that E Ukraine is not internationally monitored and followed as Syria it has no magnet for Putin to slam with hand on table and very clearly accuses EU and west of supporting war criminals and if they do not influence Kiev to stop war and atrocities against civilians, than they will enter and with force make peace as that shit in their backyard is not tolerable.

      However as said that won't happen as Putin do not see E Ukraine as high profile war to promote Russian military hardware, and in order not to upset his EU "partners" and "friends" he will resort to mild criticism of the EU leaders and call for solution without really doing much to stop all that western meddling with Ukraine.

      If Putin is worried about sanctions than he is worried about weste suffering due to own sanctions against Russia which are helping Russia and are more damaging western positions and therefore Putin should not need to worry if EU imposes new set of sanctions. Actually Russia should welcome them more than lifting them off as that would instantly start to hurt domestic industry.

      Russia should for a start to send weapons to Novorossia Defence Forces and have ready 20.000 "instructors" and "trainers" to train Novorossia DF. However to happen that Putin will have to be kicked out of office and new anti western president selected.
